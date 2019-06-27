Police lathi-charge protesting computer teachers in Patna

-
ALSO READ
Plea in SC seeks disqualification of management of Bihar Cricket Association
New Railway Board chairman vows for passengers' safety
Bihar court orders probe into role of Nitish, officials in release of funds to shelter home
Now, employees' consortium to bid for Jet Airways; seeks to raise Rs 3,000 cr from outside investors
Sarangi re-elected as SRFI president, Poncha made secretary general
-
Police resorted to lathi-charge on Thursday to disperse the computer teachers protesting outside the Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.
The computer teachers, protesting under the banner of the Computer Teachers Welfare Association (CTWA), were demanding permanent jobs.
Arvind Prasad, chairman, CTWA, said: "We were going towards the Vidhan Sabha when the police barricaded the place and lathi-charged us. Seven teachers including two women were injured. We will continue protesting until we get permanent jobs."
Vinod Kumar, general secretary, CTWA, said: "The government has always assured us of some doing something but in vain. Since the government is not listening to us, we came to protest here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU