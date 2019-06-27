Police lathi-charge protesting computer teachers in Patna

Police resorted to lathi-charge on Thursday to disperse the computer teachers protesting outside the Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

The computer teachers, protesting under the banner of the Computer Teachers Welfare Association (CTWA), were demanding permanent jobs.

Arvind Prasad, chairman, CTWA, said: "We were going towards the Vidhan Sabha when the police barricaded the place and lathi-charged us. Seven teachers including two women were injured. We will continue protesting until we get permanent jobs."

Vinod Kumar, general secretary, CTWA, said: "The government has always assured us of some doing something but in vain. Since the government is not listening to us, we came to protest here.

