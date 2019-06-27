JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bill to make Dental Council of India more effective introduced in LS
Business Standard

Police lathi-charge protesting computer teachers in Patna

ANI  |  General News 

Police resorted to lathi-charge on Thursday to disperse the computer teachers protesting outside the Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

The computer teachers, protesting under the banner of the Computer Teachers Welfare Association (CTWA), were demanding permanent jobs.

Arvind Prasad, chairman, CTWA, said: "We were going towards the Vidhan Sabha when the police barricaded the place and lathi-charged us. Seven teachers including two women were injured. We will continue protesting until we get permanent jobs."

Vinod Kumar, general secretary, CTWA, said: "The government has always assured us of some doing something but in vain. Since the government is not listening to us, we came to protest here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU