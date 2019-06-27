Northern Army Commander concludes visit to Kashmir Valley

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Singh attended the Unified Headquarters meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Later in the day, he visited units and formations in the hinterland in South Kashmir, where he was briefed by the commanders on ground about the recent counter-terrorists operations.

The Army Commander complimented the troops for their exemplary service to maintain peace and tranquility in the Valley.

He also lauded the exceptional synergy amongst all the forces and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit. The Minister met village heads (sarpanch) in Srinagar earlier in the day.

