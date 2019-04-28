AAP launches campaign to 'expose' Modi govt's 'anti-people decisions' on Delhi

The (AAP) on Saturday decided to launch an innovative campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, where the party will showcase a sector-wise comparison between the Centre and government on critical issues affecting the everyday life of Delhiites.

"Senior AAP leaders and government ministers on a daily basis will present the factual position of critical sectors before the media," the AAP said in a statement.

The AAP said that the initiative has been taken to expose how the imposed anti-people decisions on Delhiites one after the other, which adversely affected the ordinary people.

"The BJP has already run away from bringing out either its manifesto or vision document for since it knows that the residents of Delhi will question it on its past false promises," it said.

AAP leaders will present the factual position on issues like fare hike, MCD's failure in keeping Delhi clean, hike in electricity charges, air pollution in Delhi, GST and demonetisation among others.

The seven parliamentary seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

