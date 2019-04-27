Raghav Chadha files petition in Delhi HC seeking disqualification of Ramesh Bidhuri

-
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP to move EC against AAP for model code violation
EC's inquiry into 'deletion' of names from voters list 'farcical': AAP
BJP asks EC to take strong deterrent action against AAP for violating poll code
EC's inspection of deleted voters' names a farce: AAP
Many senior BJP members expected to join AAP: Raghav Chadha
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Raghav Chadha, filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court on Saturday seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.
Confirming the development, Chadha tweeted, "Have moved Delhi High Court today seeking disqualification of @rameshbidhuri as a candidate. He has concealed FIR pending against him. Concealment of a criminal case is a serious offence and I am sure his nomination will be rejected as soon as Court looks into the matter."
The AAP leader alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri has lied to the people and the Election Commission.
"Only a matter of 30 days I'd say till High Court cancels his candidature. Urge the people of South Delhi Lok Sabha to not waste their vote on a candidate who will be disqualified anyway," Chadha claimed in the tweet.
Reacting to the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Charges against Ramesh Bidhuri are very serious. He is sure to be disqualified. South Delhi voters should not waste their vote on him."
All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU