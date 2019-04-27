CBI starts probe into Pollachi sex scandal

-
CBI has registered two cases and begun an investigation into the Pollachi sex scandal case. Earlier, the case was registered with Tamil Nadu police but now CBI has taken over the investigation in the case.
In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.
Four accused identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case.
They have been arrested under Section 392, 354 (A), 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and 66A of the Information Technology Act.
The case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), a special wing of the CID, which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.
On March 26, CB-CID had summoned Thendral Manimaran, son of DMK's Coimbatore rural district secretary Thendral Selvaraj in connection with the case.
Also, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Crime Branch on March 14 against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, for allegedly spreading rumours.
