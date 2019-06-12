AAP promises compensation to Ankit Saxena's family at the earliest

(AAP) leader on Wednesday assured compensation to the family of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was bludgeoned to death in February last year, allegedly by family members of the woman with whom he was in a relationship with.

While talking to ANI, Ankit's father had claimed that he did not receive Rs 5 lakh compensation promised to the family by the AAP-led

When asked about the same, told ANI, "I have got to know about this from media. I want to assure the family and Ankit's father that the is sensitive about this matter. Why there has been a delay - we will look into it. A and compensation will be provided at the earliest. Even if the delay in this matter is found at the officers' level, then also nobody will be spared."

He added, "Personally, I am feeling sad that something like this has happened and the file has been moving around since last year. I will personally look into this. I can't tell a specific day, but this will be done at the earliest. I will give my number to them so that they can contact me whenever they need help."

Twenty-three-year-old Ankit Saxena, Yashpal's only son, was lynched to death in broad daylight in the capital allegedly by his girlfriend's family in February last year.

Last year, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Akbar Ali, the father of Ankit's girlfriend, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle

The Delhi Police, in the charge sheet filed in the case, also stated that the murder was premeditated.

