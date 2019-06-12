NDA Government to bring bill to abolish Triple Talaq in Parliament session

Fresh from BJP's massive mandate in the elections, the on Wednesday approved Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 to replace the ordinance on Triple Talaq barring instant amongst Muslims in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting said, "A lot of decisions were taken by Cabinet today. A bill to abolish Triple Talaq will be brought during the upcoming session of parliament. Cognisance will be taken of the objections raised by Opposition on it."

The termed it as a testimony of - Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas.

"It is the debt of humanity. It is about gender equality and gender justice. Earlier also, we tried two-three times but it did not get through in Rajya Sabha," he said.

Javadekar also claimed that a lot of people supported the bill during the recently held

"As you know that Talaq-E-Bidat is illegal in several Muslim nations, so, this decision will impart justice to Muslim women," the said while expressing hope that this time Rajya Sabha will approve the bill.

"The Bill would ensure gender equality and gender justice to Muslim women. The Bill would also help in protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prevent by the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' by their husbands. The Bill will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Parliament," he said.

The Bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. It makes the offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine. It also provides for payment of subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and dependent children.

The Bill also proposes to make the offence cognizable, if information relating to the commission of an offence is given to an in charge of a police station by the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced or by any person related to her by blood or marriage.

The offence is made compoundable with the permission of the at the instance of the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced.

The Bill further provides for hearing the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced before the accused is released on bail by the

According to an official statement, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is on similar lines of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, an official statement said.

The triple talaq Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on December 27 last year with 245 votes in favour and 11 against it.

However, the bill lapsed after it could not get through Rajya Sabha and subsequent dissolution of Lok Sabha.

On an earlier occasion too, the bill could not be passed from Rajya Sabha even after it was approved by the Lok Sabha.

