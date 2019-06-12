Vayu to make landfall as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm tomorrow in Gujarat: IMD

'Vayu' is expected to make landfall as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the south of Veraval and on Thursday, the said on Wednesday.

RK Jenamani said, "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'VAYU' is about 280 km from the south of Veraval and 360 km from the south of in It will cross coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 155-165 kmph around the afternoon of June 13."

"Cyclones are naturally formed in the sea and they are formed due to the low pressure of the wind. VAYU has intensified and moved ahead towards North. Vayu's intensity is of a severe cyclonic storm. It is moving in the northern direction. Tomorrow it is expected to touch Gujarat's coast. Heavy rain would take place," he added.

"We are estimating that what impact can the cyclone have. On June 16 and 17, would see a rainfall. Our meteorological centre in is very closely in contact with the government.

