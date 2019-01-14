Aashirya launches its signature collection 'Astrit'

Gurukrupa Exports have been pioneers in diamond studded gold jewellery, with more than 30 years of industry experience. The company launched a new collection of exquisite jewellery, Astrit under its flagship brand Aashirya at a grand event in Chennai on Saturday night.

The event which was attended by the retail industry stalwarts, the third generation along with the family legacy, celebrated the launch of Astrit and also raised the toast on being registered as Astrit Jewels Pvt. Ltd.

Launch event started with lamp lighting ritual by Mr. - Sales & (International Market Region) and - At the event, 12 specially designed necklaces under Astrit collection were unveiled one after another, leaving guests amazed. The collection is simpler, lighter and sleek to match with all kinds of dresses and occasions. It's a perfect blend of traditional with modern contemporary designs.

For centuries, has remained a personal expression, a narration of one's own unique story. And diamonds represent the glory of every story. That is why every piece of diamond ornament needs to be stunning; a true reflection of the person it adorns.

Aashiriya sets the benchmark in finesse and craftsmanship with splendid range of temple It bridges the gap between tradition and modernity. The brand brings alive the age-old vintage temple jewellery of South into the homes and hearts of every woman.

"Aashirya is a brand known for the divine temple jewellery, true to the rich heritage of South With the launch of our latest signature collection Astrit, we plan to reach out to the younger audience who is modern yet traditionally grounded. This collection brings together our rich culture, vintage values in handcrafted brilliance with a contemporary touch," said MD Gurukrupa Exports, Jayanti Ramani.

Aashirya has a rapid expansion plan for the Indian and International markets and aims to be the only choice of every woman when it comes to stylish, traditional and affordable jewellery. The latest collection will soon be available at all leading across

