Abdullah slams Taliban for ignoring calls to participate in peace talks

Afghanistan's has hit out at the for its lackadaisical attitude towards the peace talks initiated by the

Hitting out at the group's hardline approach towards the Afghan government, Abdullah clarified that the people of the country were not in favour of the Taliban's style of governance or to see them back in power.

" are asking for Islamic Emirate which is a different type of ruling, like the religious scholars, are getting together and appointing an Amir (Emire) so everybody could be obedient to that type of system while we embarked upon a different system," TOLOnews quoted Abdullah as saying while participating in a panel discussion at the Economic Forum in on Tuesday.

He underlined that despite repeated calls for to participate in the Afghan-led peace process, they did not pay heed and has been one of the key obstacles affecting the peace talks by the in a bid to end the nearly two-decades-long war in the country.

"The fundamental obstacle has been the Taliban have refused at times, in most recently as well to sit together directly with the to talk and discuss the issues including the concept of governance, including the issue of withdrawal of American troops or NATO, what they say is that we talk to the Americans about the troops withdrawal and we will try to be more inclusive when we rule again, I think that is the main obstacle. But by sitting around the table, one can find ways because they also have a stake in peace," Abdullah elaborated.

The Afghan clarified further that the did not set any pre-conditions for the peace talks.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Abdullah warned certain in the region against supporting terrorism, saying that such an approach "will harm those who provide sanctuaries to them".

This comes after the Afghan Taliban recently participated in peace talks in with the US, led by its During the deliberations, the Taliban reassured that will never be used against any other country in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)