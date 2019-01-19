Taliban refute peace talks with US in Pakistan

The Taliban on Saturday refuted reports about their joining the second round of meeting with officials from the United States and Pakistan over Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process here in near future.
In a press statement released here, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying, "We want to make it clear that we will not hold any meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad."
The decision to hold further talks with the Taliban was taken on Friday during an official meeting between the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whereby Khalilzad stated that the Taliban were reluctant to meet the Afghan government and announce a ceasefire, Geo News reported.
Sources further confirmed Geo News that Pakistan had extended an invitation to attend to hold talks on the Afghan peace process in Islamabad. Pakistan Foreign Minister further promised Khalilzad that his government would cooperate with Afghanistan in having talks with the Taliban.
