Ruckus erupts in Nepal's Lower House

Ruckus erupted in Nepal's Lower House on Tuesday after opposition parliamentarians from the Nepali Congress staged a protest over the bills which were to be presented.
The opposition Nepali Congress has been protesting in the Parliament over the KP Sharma Oli-led government's decision to dismiss two hospitals bearing the name of former Prime Ministers Girija Prasad Koirala and Sushil Koirala.
"The cabinet decision regarding the amendment of the name of hospitals are to be enlisted as National Level Hospital by the Ministry of Health. Out of the 11 hospitals, the name of nine of them were endorsed, but the remaining two -- the Girija Prasad Koirala Respiratory Center in Tanahun District and another hospital in Banke called Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital have not been endorsed by the government so far," Prakash Man Singh, MP from the Nepali Congress said.
The Nepal government has argued that the hospitals bearing the name of the two former Prime Ministers are struggling hard to operate and needed to be shut down.
The Nepali Congress leaders had stated last week that India would fund the two hospitals, according to Prime Minister Oli.
The Oli government is making an attempt to table the Medical Education Bill despite objections from the Nepali Congress. The first round of the meeting in the Parliament was forced to be cancelled after ruckus erupted in the Lower House.
House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara had called for a second meeting later and invited Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel to table the bill. However, differences put forth by the Nepali Congress resulted in chaos in the Lower House.
The Nepali Congress has blamed Speaker Mahara of acting like a tyrant and has demanded an apology from the House Speaker to allow the Parliament to commence. The House has been adjourned till Friday.
