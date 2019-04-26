AC Milan condemns racist chants aimed at Kessie and Bakayoko

AC Milan condemned the alleged racist chants aimed at and by fans during and after Wednesday's match.

"AC Milan wants to reiterate its condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination following the incidents of last night's semi-final second leg game between AC Milan and SS Recurring chants and monkey noises directed to players and could be heard coming stands, during and after the match," said AC Milan in a statement.

Moreover, AC Milan will report the incident to the highest governing bodies. "AC Milan has felt an obligation to report yesterday's serious incidents to the highest governing bodies, with the hope that, with everyone's commitment, measures are implemented to eliminate racism from all stadia," it added.

AC Milan Executive Chairman, also condemned the incident saying, "It was disheartening to watch such an important sporting event in our stadium, whilst monkey noises and racist insults were coming from the stands. We must be extremely vigilant. is respect. should not divide but unite people."

However, handed over AC Milan a 1-0 defeat as Lazio's scored for his side in the second half. Lazio will now face in the final which will be played at Stadio Olimpico on May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)