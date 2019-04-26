AC Milan condemns racist chants aimed at Kessie and Bakayoko

-
AC Milan condemned the alleged racist chants aimed at Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko by Lazio fans during and after Wednesday's Coppa Italia match.
"AC Milan wants to reiterate its condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination following the incidents of last night's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg game between AC Milan and SS Lazio. Recurring chants and monkey noises directed to players Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko could be heard coming stands, during and after the match," said AC Milan in a statement.
Moreover, AC Milan will report the incident to the highest sports governing bodies. "AC Milan has felt an obligation to report yesterday's serious incidents to the highest sports governing bodies, with the hope that, with everyone's commitment, measures are implemented to eliminate racism from all stadia," it added.
AC Milan Executive Chairman, Paolo Scaroni also condemned the incident saying, "It was disheartening to watch such an important sporting event in our stadium, whilst monkey noises and racist insults were coming from the stands. We must be extremely vigilant. Football is respect. Football should not divide but unite people."
However, Lazio handed over AC Milan a 1-0 defeat as Lazio's Joaquin Correa scored for his side in the second half. Lazio will now face Atlanta in the Coppa Italia final which will be played at Stadio Olimpico on May 15.
