ICC announces match officials for upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the match officials for the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 on Friday.

The list comprises the names of 22 match officials from around the globe. The 16 umpires and six match referees, who have been finalised for the 48-match tournament, includes prominent members of the past World Cup winning teams.

"Officiating at the World Cup as playing is an honour and the pinnacle of an official's career. It is a tough job with the eyes of the cricketing world on every decision. But this group of 22 is the very best from around the world who will rise to the occasion. I wish them all the very best," International Cricket Council quoted Adrian Griffith, Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees as saying.

The opening match between England and South Africa at the Oval will see three previous World Cup winners officiating. David Boon will be the match referee, whereas Kumar Dharmasena and Bruce Oxenford will be the on-field umpires for the match. Paul Reiffel will act as a third umpire and Joel Wilson will be the fourth official.

Boon was a member of the Allan border-led Australian World Cup team in 1987 whereas Dharmasena was part of Arjuna Ranatunga's champion team of 1996. Reifel was a World Cup winner for Australia under Steve Waugh in 1999.

Rajan Madugalle will be the most experienced match referee in the upcoming World Cup. He will be officiating in his sixth World Cup, whereas it will be the fourth World Cup for Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

Aleem Dar will be officiating in his fifth World Cup and it will be the fourth and final World Cup for Ian Gould, who announced his retirement after the tournament. Gould has so far officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIS and 37 T20Is so far.

"Ian has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a long period, particularly in the last decade as an international umpire for the He has always put the interests of the game first, and in doing so has earned enormous respect from his colleagues and players across all countries. His presence on the field will be missed, but I am sure his lifelong association with the game will continue," ICC quoted General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice as saying.

Match referees for the upcoming World Cup: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, and Richie Richardson.

Umpires for the upcoming World Cup: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson.

England and South Africa take on each other in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30.

