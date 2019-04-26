It is over when it's over and not before: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's Jurgen was seen insisting on the fact that the team will fight to be crowned as champions ahead of Manchester City this season.

"It is over when it's over and not before, and for us, it is not over. I am really fine because I really like how the boys respond," goal.com quoted as saying on Friday.

are currently placed at the second position in the standings, just one point behind the table toppers Manchester City.

The team has only three games left to play but after Manchester City's win in their toughest looking fixture against Manchester United, many people believe that it will be now tough for to win the championship as City has relatively easier matches ahead.

However, is not endorsing this type of thinking and he believes that the team would not give up until the cause is lost.

"It is a little bit like destiny -- if someone wants us to be champions, we will be champions. If not, we will not. But the boys will not be the reason in a negative way," Klopp said.

"There are so many examples in life of what could happen if you give up too early, of what it means, of people who would not have survived if they'd given up. You know these examples. We just do what we have to do as well as we can do it. Then we will see," he added.

will play against Huddersfield, and Wolves in their last three games of the season.

If the team is able to win the match against Huddersfield, the team would go on top of the league standings.

On the other hand, Manchester City takes on Burnley, and Brighton in their remaining matches.

Liverpool next takes on in their first -leg semi-final on April 25.

