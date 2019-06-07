Adam Zampa reprimanded for using 'audible obscenity'

Leg-spinner has been reprimanded by the ICC and has received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during a match.

During and West Indies' match on Thursday, in the 29th over, Zampa used an "audible obscenity" that was heard by the on-field umpires. This action was a breach of Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

On-field umpires and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges against the leg-spinner, who admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Zampa returned with figures of 1-58 in a thrilling encounter at the won by 15 runs to secure their second victory in as many matches in so far. The Aaron Finch-led side will next take on on June 9 at The Oval,

