Adarsh Group adjudged as 'Best Villa Developer' at Times Business Award 2018-19

Bengaluru's leading real estate developer Adarsh Group bagged the prestigious 'Best Villa Developer' award at the Times Awards 2018-19.

The award 'recognizes excellence in local business' and is presented to the best real estate developer in the field of villa housing. All the nominees in this category were critically evaluated by a team of experts out of which Adarsh Group emerged as the clear winners.

"From the very beginning, Adarsh Group has been committed towards providing houses of the highest quality to all our customers. We understand that customers invest a significant amount of their life savings on purchasing a dream home and thus we believe that the only way we can repay their faith is by offering projects that fulfil all their needs and desires. This award is a testament to all the hard work and commitment displayed by the employees of this organization who work tirelessly towards providing spotless projects for our customers. The Times Award further solidifies our position as the leading villa developer in the country", said B M Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director, Adarsh Group.

The Times Awards recognizes winning businesses in over 20 categories across sectors such as real estate, hospitality, agribusiness, start-ups, education etc.

The award winners are picked by a market research consultant through a process of qualitative research, factual survey and perception rating. Eminent personalities from across sectors attended the glitzy event held in Bengaluru recently.

A few film stars like Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani and Kunal Kapoor also added start value to the recently concluded event.

