5 reasons to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Salaried individuals receive a regular income monthly, which can be invested in lucrative investment avenues, to create wealth.

However, the new SEBI norms and reduction of interest rates for small savings schemes by 10 bps by the government, has prompted investors to look for other investment avenues.

For salaried individuals seeking high returns with safety, fixed deposits are one of the best investment avenues. To get one of the highest returns on your investment, consider investing a portion of your income in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Here are 5 reasons why this is one of the best investment options to park your hard-earned money.

Guaranteed returns with interest rates of up to 8.95 per cent

Despite 3 repo rate cuts in this calendar year, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest interest rates of up to 8.95 per cent. Such high rates translate into returns of more than 50 per cent on investment. Note the following FD rates that Bajaj Finance offers based on your customer type, tenor, and payout frequency.

New customer @8.6 per cent

Existing customer @8.85 per cent

Senior citizen @8.95 per cent

Further, you can earn an additional interest rate of 0.10 per cent on reinvesting your maturity proceeds. To evade the hassles of applying for reinvestment, you can choose to auto-renew your Bajaj Finance FD, at the time of investment.

Highest stability ratings for safety of your deposit

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit carries the highest stability ratings of FAAA and MAAA by CRISIL and ICRA, respectively, which guarantee high safety and stability of your deposit as well as your returns. This way, you never have to worry about principal erosion or default.

Flexible tenor options help you access liquidity

To help you address your need for liquidity, Bajaj Finance offers various tenor options ranging from 12 to 60 months. Make the most of this flexibility by laddering your investments based on your goals by using the online FD calculator. With this calculator, you can ascertain your maturity proceeds even before investing and thus plan your finances.

Low minimum deposit amount to get you started without delay

You can start investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit with just Rs. 25,000. Given such a low threshold, you can invest your savings in multiple FDs on a regular basis without having to wait for long to accumulate a lump sum amount.

Online loan against FD to meet emergency requirements

Though your deposit is locked-in for the entire tenor, Bajaj Finance allows you to access funds during emergencies via a loan against your FD. You can apply for this loan online and access up to Rs 4 Lakh instantly.

Apart from this, you can also benefit from online application and account management facility that lets you monitor your investments on the go. Apply now by filling out an easy online application form and build your wealth without undertaking any risk whatsoever.

