PokerBaazi.Com makes its way to Goan Waters by announcing PokerBaazi LIVE Poker Room at Casino Pride 2

PokerBaazi the fastest growing online gaming platform ties up with the Pride Group to begin operations aboard the new Casino Pride 2 vessel in Goa, christened as PokerBaazi LIVE.

With this collaboration PokerBaazi aims to excel the live circuit and set new benchmarks in the world of poker.

PokerBaazi LIVE room, the new endeavour by the gaming giant, will run in collaboration with Madhav Gupta. He has been associated with the Pride Group in the past and with this association, he will bring immense value to both the Casino Pride and PokerBaazi.com.

Located on Level 2 of the month-old vessel, PokerBaazi LIVE will feature a set-up of sleek tables with high-octane action running through the year. To provide a superlative poker experience to the patrons, top- notch technology will be incorporated into the design of this new poker room, which will play host to some of the biggest games and International tournaments in the domestic circuit.

"I want to bring the same levels of excitement for players to enjoy the game in the live circuit, as they have been doing online. Plus, we have Maddy on board which only makes this all the more exciting and fun! We are thrilled to be launching the PokerBaazi LIVE room aboard the new Pride 2 ship - which is truly a spectacular venue. Players can definitely expect some big live events over the next year or so", said Navkiran Singh, CEO, PokerBaazi.

Earlier in 2016, PokerBaazi hosted the Baazi Poker Tour (BPT), which received an overwhelming response from players across the country. At PokerBaazi LIVE, players can expect some massive festivals in the months to come, along with a definite possibility of a smashing live International tournament series.

"I am very excited to announce what I feel will be the next catalyst for Indian Poker. The pride poker room has been a pet project of mine for the last decade and I believe that with the combination of India's premier poker site and our years of great service live we can extend the goalpost of what will be offered to players", said Madhav Gupta, Co-Founder Baadshah Gaming.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)