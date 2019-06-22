Adolescents exercising to gain weight are prone to 'disordered eating'

Maintaining is a good But a new study has pointed out that some adolescents who indulge in exercises to gain weight are prone to 'so-called muscularity-oriented behaviours.'

The findings published in the journal 'International Journal of Eating Disorders' stated that 22 per cent of males and 5 per cent of females aged 18-to-24 exhibit these behaviours.

These are defined as including at least one of the following: eating more or differently to gain weight or bulk up, and use of or anabolic steroids to achieve the same goal.

If neglected or left unchecked, these behaviours may escalate to muscle dysmorphia, characterized by rigid diet, obsessive over-exercising and extreme preoccupation with the physique.

"Unlike anorexia nervosa, which may be easily identified by parents or paediatricians, to increase bulk may masquerade as healthy habits and because of this, it tends to go unnoticed," said

Nagata also added that at its most extreme, it can lead to due to insufficient calories and overexertion, as well as muscle dysmorphia, which is associated with social withdrawal and

The study incorporated 14,891 young adults from the US who were followed for seven years. The researchers wanted to see if the early data, when the participants' average age was 15, revealed something about their perceptions and habits that may serve as warning signs.

They found that boys who exercised specifically to gain weight had 142 per cent higher odds of this type of disordered eating. In girls, the odds were increased by 248 per cent.

On the other hand, boys who perceived themselves as being underweight had 56 per cent higher odds; in girls, the odds were 271 per cent higher.

Additionally, being of black race bolstered odds by 66 per cent in boys and 181 per cent in girls.

In young adulthood, 6.9 per cent of males reported supplement use to gain weight or build muscle and 2.8 per cent said they used anabolic steroids. While supplement use in young women was significantly lower at 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

"Supplements can cause liver and kidney damage. Anabolic steroids can cause both long-term and short-term issues, including shrunken testicles, stunted growth and heart disease," noted Nagata.

Nagata also pointed out some clues that indicate hinting at muscle dysmorphia include a highly restrictive diet that omits fats and carbohydrates, compulsive weighing and checking of appearance, and extensive time dedicated to exercise that may cut into social activities.

