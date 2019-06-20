Turmeric can prevent cancer cell growth

Researchers developed a new with the help of curcumin, the main ingredient in the spice turmeric, that successfully prevents cells to spread and promote the growth of healthy cells.

The work could lead to better post-operative treatments for people with osteosarcoma, the second most prevalent cause of death in children, reported the Journal of and Interfaces.

Young patients with are often treated with high doses of before and after surgery, many of which have harmful side effects. Researchers would like to develop gentler treatment options, especially after when patients are trying to recover from bone damage at the same time that they are taking harsh drugs to suppress growth.

Turmeric has been used in cooking and as for centuries in Asian countries, and its active ingredient, has been shown to have anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and bone-building capabilities. It has also been shown to prevent various forms of

"I want people to know the beneficial effects of these natural compounds. Natural biomolecules derived from these plant-based products are inexpensive and a safer alternative to synthetic drugs," said

However, when taken orally as medicine, the compound can't be absorbed well in the body. It is metabolized and eliminated too quickly.

In their study, the researchers used to build support scaffolds out of calcium phosphate. While most implants are currently made of metal, such as ceramic scaffolds, which are more like real bone, could someday be used as a graft material after The researchers incorporated curcumin, encapsulated in a vesicle of fat molecules into the scaffolds, allowing for the gradual release of the

The researchers found that their system inhibited the growth of cells by 96 per cent after 11 days as compared to untreated samples. The system also promoted healthy bone cell growth.

"This study introduces a new era of integration where modern technology is coupled with the safe and effective use of alternative medicine, which may provide a better tool for bone tissue engineering," said

