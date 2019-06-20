Ways of treating PTSD by disrupting traumatic memories

It may be possible to disarm the emotional and disturbing memories that drive Post Traumatic (PTSD) symptoms. Doing this might lead to a faster recovery from the trauma, recent findings suggest.

Our brains are wired to ensure we respond instantly to fear. While that fear response may save our lives in dangerous moments, at times people stay on high alert long after the threat has passed, and develop post-traumatic

As part of the recent study, a team of researchers identified a key molecule elevated within the brain's - the amygdale. Experiments suggest that suppressing that molecule enables faster recovery from trauma. The molecule may also offer a novel biomarker for treatment.

According to the researchers, they discovered that trauma elevates a specific microRNA in an area of the brain where long-term memories of fear reside, the basolateral amygdala complex. They found the microRNA, called mir-135b-5p, altered in both stress-conditioned mice and in military veterans who had been diagnosed with following deployment in

"There are limited options for people with We asked whether we could identify something unique to the storage of traumatic memories to get at the heart of the problem," said Courtney Miller, of the project.

About 10 percent of women and 4 percent of men will experience post-traumatic at some point in their lives, putting them at risk for and drug addiction, with rates even higher in the military.

An estimated 8 million people a year in the cope with the disorder. Sleep, thinking, relationships and jobs frequently suffer.

The main medications used to treat are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or SSRIs. They can help symptoms, but for many, they don't help enough. There's nothing available that targets the traumatic memories themselves, Miller explained.

