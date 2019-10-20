Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 villages liberated in Baghlan

Over 12 terrorists were killed and 16 villages were liberated from the Taliban's rule in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the northern province of Baghlan, the country's army said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out on October 16 against terrorists in parts of Baghlan province. The 16 villages were liberated from the Dand-e-Ghori, Dand-e-Shahabudin and Kilagai areas of the province, an army spokesperson said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

More than 24 terrorists, including senior commander Qari Bakhtyar, were wounded in the operation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban group, rejected the claim and insisted the security forces' operation had been repulsed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)