Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead by unidentified gunmen

An to the Parliament was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the eastern part of on Sunday.

Mina Mangal, who had worked as a news presenter for three local TV networks, attacked by the gunmen on Sunday morning, reported Tolo News.

Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

According to a report, a total of 15 journalists were killed in a series of bombings that began early this year, with nine of them in a single day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)