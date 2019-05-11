JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

ITC Chairman Yogi Deveshwar passes away at 72, condolences pour in

Death-toll due to 'Fani' touches 43 in Odisha
Business Standard

Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead by unidentified gunmen

ANI  |  Asia 

An Afghani journalist and a cultural advisor to the Parliament was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the eastern part of Kabul on Sunday.

Mina Mangal, who had worked as a news presenter for three local TV networks, attacked by the gunmen on Sunday morning, reported Tolo News.

Police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

According to a report, a total of 15 journalists were killed in a series of bombings that began early this year, with nine of them in a single day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU