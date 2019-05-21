Afghanistan: NDS special forces kill 4 IS militants

At least four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an operation carried out by (NDS) special forces in province of Afghanistan, the government said on Tuesday.

The (NDS) personnel launched an operation in district, province, killing four Daesh (IS group) fighters," country's said in a statement.

The statement did not disclose the exact time when the operation was carried out by the NDS, reports

lies 120 kilometer east of capital The province witnesses scenes of clashes between the security forces and IS militants from time to time. This has forced more than 9000 families living in the province to flee to safer places.

So far, the Islamic State has not released any statement regarding the operation.

