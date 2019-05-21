Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant charged with terrorism: Police

The man accused of shooting dead 51 people in mosque attacks, has been charged with terrorism, said on Tuesday.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with "engaging in a terrorist act" under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002. In addition, he faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of the attempted murder, reported

The charge will allege that a terrorist act was carried out in on March 15.

Police said that the decision to lay the terror charge was made after consultation with the and the Crown Solicitors office.

Shortly after the development, met with the survivors and families of the victims to inform them of the new charges filed against the gunman and update them on the ongoing investigation and the court process that would follow.

" are committed to providing all the support necessary for what will be a challenging and emotional court process to come for the victims' families and survivors of the attack," said New Zealand Police Mike Bush,

On March 15, Brenton, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, stormed into two mosques during congregational prayers and indiscriminately opened fire on the assembled.

The act of terrorism left the entire Muslim community shaken, with the international community and locals showing their solidarity with the affected.

