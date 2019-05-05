Afghanistan: Taliban attacks police headquaters in Baghlan

Gunmen affiliated to Taliban launched an attack on the police headquarters in Pul-e-Khumri city in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan on Sunday.
No casualties have been reported yet, reported Tolo News.
The authorities have confirmed that a suicide car bomber detonated explosives near the police headquarters in Baghlan and then other gunmen started an open fire.
The gunfight is underway. Further details are awaited.
On Friday, Taliban in a statement rejected the call for a ceasefire and added that they will not stop "Jihad" as it will have more "benefits" during Ramadan month.
This comes amid ongoing peace talks led by US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad with Taliban to end two decades of war in Afghanistan.
