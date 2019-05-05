Iran President Hassan Rouhani's brother convicted for graft charges

Iranian Hassan Rouhani's younger brother has been sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case, reported

"This person [Hossein Fereydoun] was found not guilty on some charges, while he was sentenced to prison on other accusations," said a judiciary official, on Saturday.

However, Fereydoum, who is a close confidante of the and was involved in 2015 nuclear deal, "rejected" the ruling and said he will appeal in the higher court.

"I strongly and categorically reject allegations against me in the court and some of the media, and I'm protesting," he said.

The trial against Fereydoun, along with his six acquaintances, began in February. However, the judiciary did not reveal the details of the charges against him.

He was first held in 2017 but later was released on bail.

Supporters of Rouhani deemed the ruling by the court as a plan to disrepute the regime.

