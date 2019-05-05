Venezuelan Prez extends condolences to families of helicopter crash victims

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday expressed "condolences" to the families of seven security officers who were killed in Saturday's helicopter crash.
"Venezuelan people! On the morning of May 4, a helicopter of our armed forces crashed, seven servicemen died. I deeply regret the incident and express my condolences to their families and friends," he tweeted.
Sputnik reported on Saturday that a helicopter with seven people on board crashed near Caracas. None of the people survived.
This is the second helicopter crash in a month in the country. In the last accident, two Venezuelan army generals were killed and one other sustained injuries after their helicopter crashed in Maracaibo city of western Venezuela.
