Brazil president drops New York visit amid backlash

Brazil's cancelled a planned trip to the following a storm of protest over his controversial racist and misogynist remarks in City.

was due to receive 2019 Person of the year award by the The award was in recognition of his strongly stated intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between and the and his firm commitment to building a strong and durable partnership between the two nations.

Bill de Blasio, New York's mayor, hailed the move and said New Yorkers have chosen to stand up against oppression and bigotry.

" Bolsonaro's assault on LGBTQ rights and destructive plans for our planet are reflected in too many leaders -- including many here in our country. Everyone must stand up, speak out and fight back against this reckless hate," Blasio tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)