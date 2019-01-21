AgustaWestland case: Plea for curtailing Michel's time to make international calls dismissed

The on Monday dismissed an application to curtail the 15-minute time given to alleged middleman to make international calls. The plea was filed by Jail authorities.

Last week, a special gave permission to Michel for speaking to his family and lawyers. The court granted Michel with 15-minute time in a week to speak to his family and lawyers.

Based on his application, he was granted permission to make international calls.

On January 10, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make calls to family, friends and his lawyers. In his application, Michel said that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over the telephone.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE on December 4 last year.

On January 5, the (ED) told a that Michel's role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. Michel is in judicial custody till February 26.

