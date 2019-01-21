AgustaWestland case: Plea for curtailing Michel's time to make international calls dismissed

-
ALSO READ
Court seeks reply from Tihar authorities on Michel's plea for separate cell
VVIP Chopper case: Christian Michel moves Delhi court seeking separate cell in Tihar
Christian Michel knocks Delhi court's door for special cell in Tihar
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED seeks production warrant against Michel, moves court
Court seeks Tihar Jail response on Christian Michel plea
-
The Patiala House Court on Monday dismissed an application to curtail the 15-minute time given to alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel to make international calls. The plea was filed by Tihar Jail authorities.
Last week, a special CBI court gave permission to Michel for speaking to his family and lawyers. The court granted Michel with 15-minute time in a week to speak to his family and lawyers.
Based on his application, he was granted permission to make international calls.
On January 10, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make calls to family, friends and his lawyers. In his application, Michel said that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over the telephone.
Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE on December 4 last year.
On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Michel's role has allegedly surfaced in other deals as well. Michel is in judicial custody till February 26.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU