'Yagam' won't fulfill KCR's PM dream: Congress

Religious rituals like 'Yagam' will not fulfill K Chandrashekhar Rao's dream of becoming the of the country, said former and Shashidhar on Monday.

Talking to ANI, said that if KCR thinks that he would become the of the country by performing a 'Yagam,' then his dream will remain unfulfilled. "Yagam will not help either KCR to become the or his federal front," he said.

alleged that bid to form a federal front was an attempt to help the BJP. "Only two leaders have joined his federal front-Jagan and Asaduddin Owaisi. These parties are with the BJP," said Reddy.

A five-day long 'Sahasra Chandi Yagam' commenced at the Chief Minister's farmhouse in Yerravalli village of district on Monday.

TRS Abid Rasool Khan, in response to the comments of the party, said that 'Chandi Yagam' was a personal matter for KCR.

"It should not be connected with politics," he said, adding that KCR never aspired to become the Prime Minister of the country.

"KCR always works for the people. The federal front is to unite all the regional parties for a progressive government at the Centre for the development of the country," said Khan.

Under the stewardship of Swami Swaroopananda Swamy from Vizag Peetham, Rao along with his wife performed various rituals. Nearly 300 priests from various places participated in the 'Yagam.'

Several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and family members of the participated in the programme.

This is the first major religious ritual conducted by KCR after being elected as the Chief Minister of for a second time in December 2018, with a brute majority of 88 legislators in 119-member Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier a major 'puja' was conducted in December 2015 as a for the formation of and to pray for the achievement of 'Bangaru Telangana' or Golden Telangana as promised to the people of the state.

The 'Ayutha Chandi Maha Yagam' in 2015 had seen the participation of 1,100 priests.

said: "This is the second time KCR is performing Chandi Yagam after coming to power. It is personal matter to conduct a Yagam."

"As long as KCR doesn't misuse the government missionary for his personal interests, the BJP doesn't have any objection. At the same time, KCR should not forget his Constitutional obligations as the Chief Minister of the state," added Rao.

