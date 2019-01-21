CLP met to thwart BJP's attempt to destabilise Cong-JD(S) govt: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Committee after the Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Monday said that the MLAs had gathered here to thwart an attempt of the to destabilise the HD Kumaraswamy-led state government.

"All the MLAs are going back to their constituencies. We had come here to fight the attempt by BJP to destabilise this government. We are very confident that our government is safe, secure and strong," Rao told media.

The CLP meeting was called for a day after two MLAs, and JN Ganesh, had a "minor fight".

However, Congress said that the two leaders had minor differences after a discussion between the "two friends".

Senior Congress had said on Saturday that the party would issue a show-cause notice to MLAs who did not attend the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru on Friday, asking for an explanation from them.

"First, we will issue a show-cause notice asking for an explanation. Then we will take some action after discussion with the party members," he told ANI.

Also, Kharge said out of the four MLAs who were absent in the meeting, two MLAs clarified the reasons for their absence. "We will issue notices to the two who did not respond," he had said.

Four Congress MLAs skipped Friday's meeting following which the Congress moved rest of the 76 legislators to a resort.

The meeting was convened by the party to assess whether its flock was intact amid speculation that some of the party MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

The Congress, which shares power with JD(S), has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders KC and

