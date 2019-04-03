JUST IN
AgustaWestland case: Sushen Mohan Gupta's ED custody extended by 3 days

ANI  |  General News 

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted an additional remand of three days to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Sushen Mohan Gupta, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Gupta was arrested on March 26 and sent to ED custody for four days by a special CBI court. The custody was later extended by four days before the Patiala House Court today granted further remand of three days.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh and advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, appearing for the ED, had previously said, "We need Gupta's further custody to confront him with documents which are voluminous."

They said that the agency also wanted to question him along with Rajiv Saxena, who recently turned approver in the case, and sought 10 days' remand.

The ED had previously said that "two diaries" in the form of a pen drive were recovered from the possession of Saxena and that these allegedly belonged to Gupta.

Gupta's was the first arrest which came a day after Rajiv Saxena's, an accused in the case, who was allowed to turn "approver" by the court. Saxena had moved an application in this regard on February 27.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 17:21 IST

