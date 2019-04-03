Will work for Pawan Bansal's victory from Chandigarh, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The decision of the party to field former Union from seat is welcomed and we will work for his victory, said on Wednesday.

Sidhu, who was in the race for the party ticket from Chandigarh, the seat currently held by BJP's Kirron Kher, told ANI: " ji is a senior I respect the party's decision and we will work towards his win. My vision was to work for the benefit of the youth in the area. The decision has been made and I welcome the decision of the party."

Sidhu, whose husband is a in Chief Captain led government in Punjab, also clarified that she was not interested in fighting either from Bhatinda or Sangrur seat even if the party gives her a ticket from any of these two constituencies.

"My house is only in and Chandigarh, and one in Patiala. I cannot have any more of them. I am not a flying However, people have stopped accepting them. You have to be available from 9 am to 5 pm for the people," she said.

In the 2014 polls, Bansal had lost to Kher by around 70,000 votes.

will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

