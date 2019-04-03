Will work for Pawan Bansal's victory from Chandigarh, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu

-
The decision of the party to field former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat is welcomed and we will work for his victory, said Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday.
Sidhu, who was in the race for the party ticket from Chandigarh, the seat currently held by BJP's Kirron Kher, told ANI: "Pawan Kumar Bansal ji is a senior leader. I respect the party's decision and we will work towards his win. My vision was to work for the benefit of the youth in the area. The decision has been made and I welcome the decision of the party."
Sidhu, whose husband Navjot Singh Sidhu is a Cabinet Minister in Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab, also clarified that she was not interested in fighting either from Bhatinda or Sangrur Lok Sabha seat even if the party gives her a ticket from any of these two constituencies.
"My house is only in Amritsar and Chandigarh, and one in Patiala. I cannot have any more of them. I am not a flying leader. However, people have stopped accepting them. You have to be available from 9 am to 5 pm for the people," she said.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Bansal had lost to Kher by around 70,000 votes.
Chandigarh will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
