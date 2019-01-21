Ahead of interim budget, Halwa ceremony held at Finance Ministry

The traditional 'Halwa ceremony' was held in the on Monday to mark the beginning of of documents relating to this year's interim budget.

The ceremony was initiated by Ministers of State for Finance Shiv and Pon Radhakrishnan in the absence of Arun Jaitley, and was attended by and other officials.

officials will now spend the next 11 days in the Budget Press office, until the Budget is presented in Parliament on February 1.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 13, which was decided in the meeting of the (CCPA), sources further informed.

Jaitley will present the Interim Budget on February 1 in Parliament.

