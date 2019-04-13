Ahmedbad Municipl body instructs labourers not to work during heat wave

Municipal Corporation (AMC) has instructed contractors and labourers not to work in the daytime if the temperature breaches the 45 degree level.

"We have given an instruction not to work in the daytime to contractors and labourers if the temperature rises above 45degc," said Bhavin Solanki, in-charge

"Taking preventive measures, has also identified 700 spots where drinking water will be provided. We are also coordinating with 108 facilities for heat stroke patients."

On the other hand, the (IMD) has forecast rains in some parts of the city in the upcoming week.

"Temperature will rise for the first three days of the week and rains are expected in the later part of the week," said Jayanta Sarkar, Regional Director, IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)