Two youngsters killed in road mishap in Karnataka

Two youngsters were killed on Friday after their motorcycle collided with a car near Choradi village in district, police said.

After the incident was reported, the police immediately rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj (20) and Dhananjay ( 20) from Kattigehalla village.

Manoj, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Dhananjay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A case has been registered at station.

