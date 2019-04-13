Two youngsters killed in road mishap in Karnataka

Two youngsters were killed on Friday after their motorcycle collided with a car near Choradi village in Shivamogga district, police said.
After the incident was reported, the police immediately rushed to the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Manoj (20) and Dhananjay ( 20) from Kattigehalla village.
Manoj, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Dhananjay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
A case has been registered at Kumsi police station.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
