Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Golden Temple

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday late night offered prayers at the Akal Takht, Golden temple.

Rahul was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit to the Golden Temple.

The Gandhi scion is scheduled to pay floral tributes tomorrow at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial whose centenary is being observed on Saturday.

The brutal massacre had taken place on April 13, 1919, after the passing of tyrannical Rowlatt Bill which aimed to curtail civil liberties and the subsequent Satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 01:10 IST

