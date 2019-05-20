AIFF condoles death of former FIFA panel referee

Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Panel Referee Shivappa Shetty, who passed away at 86.

was hospitalised on Saturday evening on signs of and later succumbed to a multi-organ failure on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, his two sons, and a daughter.

He had served as an AFC instructor, an AIFF referees instructor, an AIFF match commissioner, an AIFF referee board member, as well as the of the

was instrumental in forming the Central Bank of football team, besides being a He had also acted as the for the organisation as well.

AIFF President, in a statement said, "It is sad to hear that Shivappa is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

" will be alive in his achievements. He was a passionate and capable referee. Indian football owes him a lot. May his soul rest in peace," AIFF said.

