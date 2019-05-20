AIFF condoles death of former FIFA panel referee

-
All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former FIFA Panel Referee Shivappa Shetty, who passed away at 86.
Shetty was hospitalised on Saturday evening on signs of food poisoning and later succumbed to a multi-organ failure on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, his two sons, and a daughter.
He had served as an AFC instructor, an AIFF referees instructor, an AIFF match commissioner, an AIFF referee board member, as well as the President of the Bombay Referees Association.
Shetty was instrumental in forming the Central Bank of India football team, besides being a notable player for the team. He had also acted as the sports general secretary for the organisation as well.
AIFF President, Praful Patel in a statement said, "It is sad to hear that Shivappa Shetty is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."
"Shivappa Shetty will be alive in his achievements. He was a passionate and capable referee. Indian football owes him a lot. May his soul rest in peace," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.
