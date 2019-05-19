Pak women thrash South Africa women by 4 wickets

defeated South Africa's women's team by four wickets in the third T20I clash here on Sunday to take a lead (2-1) in their ongoing five-match T20I series being played.

Chasing a total of 139 runs, had a very penurious start as they were at 4/3 after the completion of third over. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail got hold of both the openers, Umaima Sohail and Javeria Khan while Moseline Daniels took wicket of Bismah Maroof.

Then Nida Dar and Iram Javed took the field and provided their side a much needed momentum as they played some brilliant shots. However, in the 12th over Moseline Daniels got hold of Dar (32).

Aliya Riaz then joined the on-field batter Javed. Javed kept on hammering boundaries and scored her half-century. Moseline Daniels then took wicket of Riaz in the 18th over which halted her 30-run inning.

Javed (55) too gave away her wicket in the last over of the inning. and came out to bat and took their side over the line to register a four-wicket victory over the hosts.

Earlier, had a decent start as Lizelle Lee and Tazmin put 12 runs on the board before Lee (2) got run out in the second over. then accompanied and both played cautiously to provide their side a good momentum.

scored her half-century but soon after that (36) gave away her wicket to then came out to bat but she too was sent back to the pavilion in the very next over bowled by Aliya Riaz. Sune Luus then accompanied Brits and both played furiously.

Brits played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs while Luus scored 28 runs off just 18 balls and helped their side put up a decent total of 138 runs.

women will now face women for their fourth T20I match on May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)