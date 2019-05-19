Rafael Nadal edges out Djokovic to win 9th Italian Open title

The Spanish has clinched the Italian Open 2019 title after vanquishing 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the final here on Sunday. This is Nadal's ninth Italian Open title.

Nadal came out furiously in the first set and dominated throughout while Djokovic struggled to add even a single point to his side. Consequently, with 6-0, Nadal whitewashed the Serbian.

However, in the second set, Djokovic made a comeback and won the set, 6-4, from a little margin. With this victory, Djokovic got some hope and the match went on to the third set.

But Nadal in the third and decisive set as well produced a similar performance and overpowered Djokovic to win the set by 6-1 and hence won the Italian Open 2019.

Notably, it is the 81st title of Nadal's career.

Whereas, in Women's single Czech's registered two straight-set victory against Britain's 6-3, 6-4 to claim the Italian Open title.

