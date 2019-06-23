JUST IN
Air India suspends captain for shoplifting wallet at Sydney airport

ANI  |  General News 

Air India has suspended one of its captains for allegedly shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney airport, the airline said on Sunday.

The action was taken against Captain Rohit Bhasin after a complaint was filed against him by Australian regional manager.

"There is an initial report of one of its Captains Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty-free shop in Sydney," said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

In an official communique, Kumar said, "Air India lays the highest stress on the proper conduct of its staff and has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety."

The national carrier has also instituted an inquiry into this incident, the communication said.

The suspension of Bhasin comes close on the heels of de-rostering an Air India captain and a crew member for allegedly getting into a heated argument on board Delhi-Bengaluru plane.

