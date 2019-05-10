Ajoy Mehta appointed Chief Secretary in Maharashtra

(BMC) will be the new of and expected to take charge from Friday.

His appointment was cleared by the as the poll code of conduct in place due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The UPS Madan will be made the ( grade) to

Mehta is a 1984-batch and holds the distinction of being the longest-serving BMC

He will retire in September this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)