Alchemist properties worth Rs 239 crore attached by ED

The (ED) has provisionally attached assets, worth Rs 239.29 crore and of Alchemist Infra Realty in an ongoing investigation under the Act (PMLA).

The attached properties are located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Derabassi and at SAS Nagar in and Shimla in

The directorate, which handles financial crimes, had initiated investigation under provisions of against Alchemist Infra Realty, its sister companies and directors on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the (SEBI) at on March 18, 2016.

Investigation showed that Alchemist Infra Realty laundered funds through a web of companies. The funds mobilised from investors were never utilised for the purpose they were collected. They were transferred to of fictitious companies and used to purchase properties at various locations across in the country.

Further investigations are under progress.

The was founded by businessman-turned-politician K D Singh. It has presence in multiple sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food-processing, real estate, infrastructure and tea estates.

