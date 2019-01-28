Rafale deal: Rahul demands action against Parrikar

on Monday demanded action on ailing for allegedly being in possession of files related to the Rafale deal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "30 days since the Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the either! It's obvious that the tapes are authentic & that CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM."

The party, earlier this month, had released an audio clip claiming that Goa possessed all files related to the deal.

claimed that Vishwajit was speaking in it to another person about the deal.

In the audio, Rane, as claimed by Congress, divulged that Parrikar, who was the when the Rafale deal was signed in 2016 between and France, had "all files related to the deal in his bedroom."

Later, hit back at the Congress, asserting that the audio tape was doctored and Parrikar made no mention about Rafale deal and its documents.

"The audio tape is doctored. Congress has stooped to such a low level to doctor a tape to create miscommunication between the Cabinet and Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale or any documents. I have asked him for a criminal investigation into the matter," told reporters.

The on December 14 last year had dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the Rafale deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The top court said it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Ranjan Gogoi, has already said that there is no need to conduct an investigation into the details of Rafale pricing.

The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal.

