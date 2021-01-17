All India Kisan Sabha distances self from proposal to reconstitute SC panel

-
Distancing himself and his union from the proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee on farm laws All India Kisan Sabha's General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, on Sunday said the proposal was not his organisation's idea, and it has not presented any suggestions to the court.
"Our joint farmer unions under the ages of All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee never decided like that (proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee and replace members with neutral views). We have not gone to the court, nor given such new suggestion. This is not our idea," Mollah told ANI.
Talking about the government's 'vindictive attitude' towards farmers, he said that the Centre is trying to tire out the farmers and want them to leave without a solution.
"We are suffering and dying her for months, and the government is only giving us tareekh pe tareekh (dates after the date). They want to tire us out and hope that we leave without a solution. They have a vindictive attitude and tern everyone who supports the protest as anti-national," he added.
Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) in its plea to the apex court pointed out that one of the four members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, has backed out of the committee, and the others -- Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi and Anil Ghanwat -- have already taken positions in support of the farm laws.
The farmers' body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including "neutral and impartial personality...not related to any political party" like a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and its president or presidents of other farmers bodies participating in the protests.
