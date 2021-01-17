PM to flag off 8 trains today to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

-
Aiming to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya today via video conferencing.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion. The flagging off ceremony will be held at 11 am today.
The trains to be flagged off include 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly), 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily), 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily), 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly), 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly), 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly), 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily) and 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily).
According to the Railway Ministry, the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the new-age "Vista-dome tourist coach" which will offer a panoramic view of the skyline.
Besides these, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar- Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.
Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region.
Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.
The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.
