Two Afghan women Supreme Court judges shot dead, several injured in Kabul

Two female Afghan judges were killed in Kabul on Sunday when unidentified armed men opened fire at the vehicle they were travelling in, marking the latest incident of targeted killings in the war-torn country, a security source said.
The incident took place in Taimani neighbourhood, Police District 4 of the city, the source told Xinhua news agency.
The shooting also left two other government employees injured, he added.
Sunday's incident was the latest in a string of targeted killings in Afghanistan
On January 12, two female army officers died and two female officers and a driver wounded in a similar incident in northern Balkh province.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.
