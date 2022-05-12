Finish Mathura-Idgah case hearing within 4 months, orders Allahabad HC

-
ALSO READ
Shah commences Ayodhya visit by offering prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Jama Masjid Shahi Imam asks Modi, Shah to quell 'winds of hatred'
Shia Waqf Board returns properties encroached by Azam Khan to Rampur family
22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies of UP's Mathura
UP Assembly polls: BJP is keeping emotions alive on Kashi and Mathura
-
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.
The High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute on Thursday.
The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders.
The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.
So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. The District Judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter. The court will give its decision on July 1.
Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to be built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
The hearing of both the parties in this matter has been completed on May 6 and after reserving the decision by the District Judge, it has been fixed for May 19.
A total of nine cases including Narayani Sena, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and others are pending in the court in which separate hearings are going on.
The plaintiffs and sages of all the cases have welcomed the directions of the High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU