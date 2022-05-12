Welcome Neha, You are logged in as a 'Business Standard' User Home Master Mgmt» Content Mgmt» Media Repository» Home Page Mgmt» Market» Budget Mgmt» Video Uploader» Article ListAdd ArticleBlock Content ManagementText File Parser Change Password View Site Logout New Page Save Draft Save & New Reject Publish Preview View Article Cancel Edit Article Page 1 Creation Date: 12 May 2022 Version: 1 Stop Versioning : Article Details Heading 1: * Finish Mathura-Idgah case hearing within 4 months, orders Allahabad HC Remaining : 5 Sub Heading & Description: * The plaintiffs and sages of all the cases have welcomed the directions of the High Court Remaining : 112 Live Blog: Live Blog Photo Post: Photo Post Podcast: Podcast Is this live blog: Is Web Exclusive: Quick Read: Note: This functionality will work when article is published. Heading 2: Primary Tags: Allahabad High Court XRam Janmabhoomi dispute X Add primary tags About Tags: Add about page tags About Red Band: Tags Hyperlink: Enable Disable Tags: * Mathura-Idgah case, Allahabad HC, Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute Content Type: * Online Print Media Is Web View: Note: This functionality will work when article is published. Section Category Sub-Category Default Category Current Affairs News National Author Article More Category Source StylesNormalFontSize Image Upload Media Explorer Manage Images Select Articles Chars: 1865 Words: 333 Compare Mobiles Select Video Add Mobile Device Specification Get Meta Tags Select Audio Overwrite Story Formatting : Show video On Top : Show Icon : Select Icon Hide Disclaimer(Applicable in automated stories): Publishing Options Content Source: * ANI Author: ANI Publish Date: * 12 05 2022 19 28 Place: Display Author: Display Publish Date: Send to Smart Investor: Send to BS Motoring: Featured Image Allahabad HC Social Networking Options Social Heading for Twitter : Post to Twitter: Social Heading for Facebook : Post to Facebook: Publish to Instant Articles: Audio Upload Option Add Audio To Article: Cropped Images 4:3 (Recommended) No Image FoundCrop 1:1 No Image FoundCrop 16:9 No Image FoundCrop 2:1 No Image FoundDefault Image Crop Is Image mobile compatible ? Company Options Select Company: Submit Send Article as Equity Alert: Selected Company: Company Name Sector Sub-Sector Exchange Insert Chart No company assigned to the article. Meta Options Page Title: * Finish Mathura-Idgah case hearing within 4 months, orders Allahabad HC Standout Tag : Meta Description: * The plaintiffs and sages of all the cases have welcomed the directions of the High Court Meta Keywords: * Mathura-Idgah case, Allahabad HC, Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute Meta Refresh: Refresh Rate: Article Url update : /article/news-ani/allahabad-hc-orders-mathura-court-to-settle-sri-krishna-janmabhoomi-dispute-cases-within-4-months-122051201312_1.html Additional Information Section Rank: 500 Article Redirection Redirection URL: Reset Article Options Notification Management Send Notification: Resend Notification: iPad: iPhone: Android: Other Options Display Rating: Display Comments: Disable Comments Posting: Display Refresh Page Button: Remove Related News: Remove Google Ad: Show Big Image On Top: Remove Right Bar: Discussion/ Poll Options Display Discussion: Hide Show Discussion Topic: --Select Discussion Topic-- Add Discussion Display Poll: Hide Show Poll On Top: Poll Question: --Select Poll Question-- Add Poll New Page Save Draft Save & New Reject Publish Preview View Article Cancel © Copyright 2022 Business StandardSite developed by: Webdunia.com (I) Pvt. Ltd

The Lucknow Bench of on Thursday ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

The High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute on Thursday.

The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders.

The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. The District Judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter. The court will give its decision on July 1.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to be built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The hearing of both the parties in this matter has been completed on May 6 and after reserving the decision by the District Judge, it has been fixed for May 19.

A total of nine cases including Narayani Sena, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and others are pending in the court in which separate hearings are going on.

The plaintiffs and sages of all the cases have welcomed the directions of the High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)